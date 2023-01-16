Dubai (Union)

The curtain fell on the junior competitions in the Fazza Championship for Hunting with Falcons, the main “Al-Tilwah”, after strong competitions amid the great participation of the elite falconers with more than 2,500 birds in various categories that were held in the Al-Ruyyah area in Dubai, organized by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for the Revival of Heritage, and financial prizes exceeding over 17 million dirhams.

And the youth competitions renewed their distinctive mark by being a station for a promising future in preparing and equipping future falconers, and continuing the generational transmission of this popular heritage, as they competed in the two categories of Taba’ and Gir Taba’ falcons, with a large participation of both sexes and 197 birds in the eight rounds.

In terms of results, in the main round following Farkh, Hamdan Sahel Al-Kindi achieved first place with the bird “Cola” with a time of 21.780 seconds, second place Hessa Salem Al-Ketbi with the “T10” bird with 21.994 seconds, and the third place with Amna Salem Al-Ketbi with the “T32” bird with 22.381 a second.

In the main half, Gear followed Farkh, Mohammed Rashid Al-Mansouri excelled with the bird “Wasim” with a time of 19.216 seconds, followed by Mudha Rashid Al-Mansouri with the bird “Madlekh” with 19.565 seconds, then Rashid Hamdan Al-Kindi with the bird “61” with 19.719 seconds.

Rashid Hamdan Al-Kindi won the main half, following Jernas, with the bird “2” with a time of 20.080 seconds, followed by Hessa Salem Al-Ketbi with the bird “T2” with 20.838 seconds, then Ali Saeed Al-Mansouri with the “amazing” bird with 21.060 seconds.

In the main half, Gear followed Gernas, Rashid Hamdan Al-Kindi excelled with the “100 Magnum” bird, with a time of 18.456 seconds, followed by Khaled Marwan Al-Kindi, the “Al-Wari” bird with 18.684 seconds, then Rashid Al-Mansouri sacrificed the “brave” bird with 19.052 seconds.

Hamdan Butti Al-Qubaisi won the cash round, following Farkh, with the bird “22”, with a time of 21.310 seconds. Al-Qubaisi also won the second place with the bird “92” with 21.351 seconds, and the third place was Ahmed Juma Al-Falahi with the bird “541” with 21.918 seconds.

In the cash round, Gear Followed Farkh, Hamdan Muhammad Al Shamsi achieved first place with the bird “T1” with a time of 20.142 seconds, Kamal himself won second place with the bird “T2” with 20.348 seconds, then Ali Sultan Al Mazrouei with the bird “46” with 20.559 seconds.

In the cash round, followed by Jernas, Muhammad Demithan Suwaidan achieved first place with the “R1” bird, with a time of 19.969 seconds, followed by Rashid Ahmed Al Bawardi with the “youth” bird, with 20.009 seconds, then Majid Salem Al Ketbi, with the “Shaddad” bird, with 20.264 seconds.

Hamdan Khalfan Al Mazrouei won the cash run, followed by Gernas, with the “One Tin” bird, with a time of 18.603 seconds, followed by Muhammad Damithan Suwaidan with the “T20” bird with 18.646 seconds, then Eid Ahmed Al Ketbi with the “Maghnoud” bird with 19,069 seconds.

Damithan bin Suwaidan, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Fazza Falconry Championships, considered that the holding of these competitions for juniors comes amid an atmosphere of competitions completely similar to adults, to give these young falconers the experience of living the experience and applying the laws in a way that benefits them in the long term, and he said: We have seen the gains by having A large number of the current falconers who participate in the main competitions previously participated in the junior competitions, which makes us always keen to continue holding these competitions and support the juniors to the maximum extent to properly prepare our children to move forward in this heritage sport.