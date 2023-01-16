Fernando Alonso in 2019 and 2020 he took a two-year ‘break’ from F1 to then return in 2021 as an Alpine-Renault driver. In 2023 the Asturian will be behind the wheel of Aston Martin, a team with which he has entered into a multi-year agreement that will see him extend an already more than long-lived career given that the Asturian’s debut in the Circus dates back to 2001 at the wheel of Minardi. During the ‘sabbatical’ two-year period, the two-time F1 world champion tested various motorsport disciplines, from the WEC with Toyota to his second unfortunate attempt to participate in the Indianapolis 500 to get to the Dakar, the mythical raid in which he took part in 2020 always with the Japanese house at the wheel of the Hilux.

In that edition Alonso also conquered a second stage place as best result, the winner was his compatriot Carlos Sainz senior, who at the wheel of the Mini buggy conquered the Dakar for the third time in his career ahead of Nasser Al-Attiyah and Stephane Peterhansel. The Qatari driver prevailed in 2022 and is one step away from defending the title in this 2023 edition marked by the problems that have hit Carlos Sainz and Stephane Peterhansel, now wearing the Audi colors.

Nasser Al-Attiyah he is sure that Alonso will return to racing the Dakar in the next few years, but he doesn’t see the Spaniard as a threat, at least not in the short term, because the Dakar is a competition that requires years of participation to accumulate the necessary experience to face all the unpredictable situations reserved for the most famous raid in the world: “Fernando wouldn’t complicate things for me because he would need time to win. Loeb has nine rally titles, started participating in the Dakar in 2016 and has not won so far. But it is true that he is still trying and is very close. It’s the same thing that happened to me. When I arrived in 2004, I won stages, but failed to win the Dakar. When I switched to a good team like Volkswagen, I knew I could win. Having a great team behind you helps to win the Dakar”the words of Al-Attiyah interviewed by the Spanish sports newspaper AS.

“I hope to see him here and to come to the Dakar to compete. He’s a good friend of mine, we’ve talked many times and I personally think he’ll be back. Of course (he can win), why not ”?, concluded the Qatari rider who in 2023 achieved the fifth success of his career in the most famous raid in the world, defending the title conquered in 2022.