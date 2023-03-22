Pregnancy is one of the most beautiful stages of a relationship because knowing that a new member will come to the family is a reason for great happiness. However, when the pregnancy occurs unexpectedly, it becomes a great challenge.

This was just what happened to a girl originally from Chihuahuabecause after going to the doctor for various symptoms, she discovered that she was five months pregnant.

The story that has gone viral on TikTok was shared by the user Fernanda Ortiz (@fernandaortiz17), who reported that for months she had her regular period and even when pregnancy tests were performed they came out negative.

However, he decided to go to the doctor for an intense picture of “excessive sleep and fainting.” Upon being seen by the doctor, she discovered that the cause of her illness was a five-month pregnancy.

As expected, the unusual case caught the attention of Internet users, who questioned the young woman about how she did not find out that she was pregnant until the fifth month of pregnancy.

The young woman commented that during the first months of her pregnancy she did not notice anything different, since she had her period somewhat regularly and her only symptom was sleep.

“Let’s say October, if I get off, November no, December was little and January too… I did not have any symptoms, I was just very sleepy and fainting. But I am prone to anemia, so it was because I got anemia”Fernando explained.

The young woman mentioned that due to the frequent fainting that she had, she decided to take a pregnancy test on the recommendation of her mother. She is negative, but given the recurring symptoms she tried a blood test which informed her that she was pregnant.

The young woman commented that she found out that I was five months pregnant after she went to the gynecologist because she wanted to know how her pregnancy was.

Faced with this situation, Internet users reacted, fearing that this type of case will occur in their lifetime. Likewise, there were those who indicated that the same thing happened to them.

“It happened to me too, and with a negative blood test”, “How scary, I am terrified that it will come out positive”were some of the comments.