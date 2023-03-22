“At the bottom there is room” continues to rob the fans of laughter. In the last chapter we saw how Don Gilberto worried about the wedding night with Eva after the long-awaited ceremony, so “Pepe” and “Tito” presented him with a machine, exotic drinks and even the famous blue pill Although he resigned himself at first and decided that “whatever God wants”, in the end he agrees to consume these solutions.

To the surprise of all the Gonzales, the patriarch of the family appeared to have died from excessive consumption of these products. Jimmy realized that he was just knocked out, but the tremendous shock to fans and characters will remain for posterity.