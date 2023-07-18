On Monday, Conmebol unveiled the logo and image of the new edition of the Copa América 2024, the 48th edition of which will be held in the United States in association with Concacaf, evoking the colors of the host country.

Shaped like a soccer ball, the logo places the competition trophy in the center and figures representing soccer players on the sides. The red, blue and white, plus the stars and stripes similar to the United States flag complete the design projected at the Conmebol headquarters, in Luque (Paraguay).

From June 20 to July 14 of next year, the event “will bring together the world champion team (Argentina) and the best players in the world,” said the president of the South American Football Confederation, Alejandro Domínguez, presenting the logo and the promotional image of the old tournament.

The Cup “will reflect the passion for soccer on the continent, the values ​​and characteristics of the competition, as well as the connectivity generated by the tournament between different nations around the world,” said the manager.

For Domínguez, the 48th edition of the Copa América “will mark history and make the hearts of the entire continent vibrate.”

Concacaf’s vision of the Copa América 2024

Victor Montagliani, president of Concacaf, said in a recorded message that the tournament promises great games and moments. “We will show the best of our teams”, he remarked.

The oldest soccer tournament in the world -whose record holders are led by Argentina and Brazil with 15 crowns, followed by Brazil with 9 titles- will count in its next version with the presence of the 10 South American teams from Conmebol and 6 from Concacaf.

Argentina -world champion in Qatar-2022- was the last champion in Brazil-2021. The host team fell 1-0 in the final at the Maracana stadium.

Messi celebrates the Copa América title. Photo: EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

The six Concacaf teams will qualify through the 2023/24 Nations League, which will be played by 41 teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The group stage and quarterfinals of the third edition of the competition will be played during the Fifa dates of September, October and November of this year. The South American soccer governing body announced that together with Concacaf it is in the process of selecting the cities and stadiums where the Copa América will be held and the calendar that will govern it.

with Efe

