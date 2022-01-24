If you or someone you know has suffered a concussion, a medical evaluation is essential, says an expert.

A concussion is “a functional brain injury of short duration, usually caused by a blow to the head,” Dr. Richard Figler, a concussion specialist at the university, said in a Cleveland Clinic news release.

“A concussion triggers a chemical process in the brain as it tries to heal itself. During that process, and depending on which part of the brain was impacted, it can affect different functions, such as balance, memory, concentration, or even cause visual disturbances,” Figler explained.

Signs and symptoms of a concussion they can occur immediately, hours or even days after the initial head injury, Figler noted. Symptoms can change over time, depending on activity level and with other potentially associated injuries, making them difficult to recognize and manage.

“Only about 5 to 10 percent of concussed people experience a loss of consciousness,” Figler said. “Loss of consciousness does equate to concussion, but not having a loss of consciousness also doesn’t mean you haven’t had a concussion.”

Read more: Understanding energy balance helps control weight

He said anyone who exhibits any of the following signs and symptoms after a blow to the head or body may have a concussion and should be evaluated by a health care provider:

Signs: appearance of being dazed or unconscious; personality or behavioral changes; confusion; loss of consciousness, even brief; clumsiness; forgetfulness; seem “lost”; forget about the events before or after the blow; being slow to answer questions or asking repetitive questions. Symptoms: headache; sickness; balance problems; blurred or double vision, vision changes; sensitivity to light or noise; excessive fatigue/drowsiness; trouble understanding, concentrating, or paying attention; irritability, nervousness; feeling increasingly emotional or sad; feeling weird or “on a cloud”; changes in sleep patterns. More severe symptoms can appear in the first 24 to 48 hours after a head injury, so anyone suspected of having a concussion should be monitored for any worsening of symptoms, Figler said.

Seek immediate medical attention if the following signs appear after a head injury: severe nausea or vomiting; an enlargement or differences in the size of the pupils; unusual or unusual behavior; inability to recognize people or places; seizures; severe dizziness or feeling lightheaded; a headache that gets progressively worse; double or blurred vision; numbness or weakness in your arms or legs, clumsiness; excessive sleepiness or fainting; slurred speech; Difficulty waking up.

Read more: Is the end of omicron near? Endemic of Covid-19 would arrive in Mexico in April 2022