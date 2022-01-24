The municipal government of Molina de Segura intends to build a nursery school that will serve the El Mirador de Agridulce urbanization. The objective is to cover the demand for places that exists in the area and thus complete the municipal supply map for children from 0 to 3 years of age in the locality. It is a residential complex in full growth, right on the border with Murcia and close to the Espinardo university campus, chosen by many young couples to live.

This was reported by the Councilor for Education, Isabel Gadea, to those responsible for the Ministry of Education, to whom she also made a proposal to lower the cost of nursery schools for families. The mayor recalls that the El Limonar school, which is managed by the Autonomous Community itself, has a cost of just over 60 euros per month compared to the 203 that Molinense families must pay for a place in one of the five municipal schools.

Isabel Gadea assured, on the other hand, that the return to school after the Christmas period has had fewer incidents than those that have been registered in other municipalities in the Region of Murcia. However, last Friday morning they were forced to close a classroom in the Cañada de las Eras nursery school because five children tested positive for Covid-19.

In addition, the councilor stressed that in the next ordinary plenary session a motion regarding the occupational classroom that exists in Molina de Segura will be debated, urging the regional Administration to return the budget item that this type of education requires to prevent absenteeism and abandonment school.

Gadea, who is also politically responsible for the Human Resources powers, insisted that the municipal government is working to absorb the staff of the Maestro Jaime López Professional Conservatory, creating vacancies in the budget staff and thus guaranteeing the stabilization of a thirty music teachers.