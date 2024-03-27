Vasco Rossi he is experiencing real mourning. A few hours ago the Italian rocker shared a sad announcement that affected all his fans. The singer says he is shocked by the event that he would never have believed possible.

Gabriella Sturani, mother of Lorenzo, son of Vasco Rossi passed away today. These were the words with which the singer greeted Gabriella for the last time:

«I would never have thought that the Gabriella she would have left before me. Dear Lorenzo, your mother will always be alive in our most beautiful memories. I hug you tightly…I'm close to you…And I love you.”

The love story between the rock star and Gabriella it dates back 40 years ago, when she was only 16 and he wasn't ready to have a stable relationship, much less become a father. It is said that the reasons for their breakup are linked to the pregnancy.

From their union he was born Lorenzo, initially not recognized by the singer, which made him the grandfather of two beautiful grandchildren. The relationship between father and son has been turbulent over the years and Lorenzo was only recognized in 2003. A relationship stitched together perfectly and of which Vasco he says he is very proud and proud. On the occasion of the recent Father's Day, the two exchanged affectionate messages. Lorenzo writes:

I am proud and proud of living under the most beautiful shadow that could have happened to me in my life, it is a pride as well as a fortune: because today everything I have I owe to his teachings and attitudes as a father.

Great success also arises from the love story Gabria song that topped the charts in 1993, which goes: “Now listen to me, I don't want to lose you, but I don't want to deceive you either, this adventure was crazy, it was my fault, you're sixteen and I…”

Vasco Rossi then got married to Laura Schmidth, her great love for 35 years with whom she had Luca. Vasco said he was very saddened by the passing of Gabriel and he never thought she would leave before him.

The singer had in fact had serious health problems that had led him to move away from music. He announced that at the age of 60 one can no longer do this job, but today, at 71 he is back stronger and more active than before, filling the stadiums with his recording successes.

