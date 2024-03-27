













Apple's WWDC 2024 already has a date and iOS 18 and more will be presented









Manzana announces that his World Developers Conference, better known as WWDC, this year will be from June 10 to 14, 2024.

WWDC 2024 is a free developer event featuring the latest in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS.

All interested developers and students will have the opportunity to attend a special event in person at Apple Park on the opening day of the conference.. Developers will be able to take their apps and games one step further, the event will offer a unique opportunity for participants to meet Apple experts and see new technologies, environments and functionalities up close.

“We're excited to welcome developers from around the world to WWDC24 for an incredible week of technological innovation and camaraderie. From its identity, WWDC seeks to be a place to share ideas and offer our incredible developers innovative tools and resources that help them do even more great things,” says Susan Prescott, vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations at Apple.

During the presentation, developers and students will have the opportunity to discover the latest in Apple technology and software. The following days you will be able to follow WWDC24 closely throughout the week in the Apple Developer app, the Apple developer site or YouTube.

It should be noted that this year's conference will include video sessions and various opportunities to network with Apple engineers and designers, as well as meet people from across the world's developer community.

WWDC allows you to learn about the news of Apple systems

WWDC24 will include an in-person event on June 10. The capacity of the event will be limited, so if you are interested in applying to attend, visit the developers site from Apple and the Apple Developer app for more information.

Source: Apple

Apple is proud to support the next generation of developers with the Swift Student Challenge, one of many Apple programs that seek to elevate the next generation of developers, creators and entrepreneurs.

On March 28, this year's applicants will be notified about the status of their application, and winners will be able to submit their application to participate in the in-person experience at Apple Park. Apple will recognize 50 distinguished winners for their outstanding projects, who will be invited to visit Cupertino for a three-day experience.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)