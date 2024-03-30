American actor Ryan Gosling is currently one of the most successful for his filmsamong them 'Barbie' and 'The Specialist', the latter soon to be released, and his wife is Eva Mendes, who is also an actress but has retired from the stage.

Eva Mendesoriginally from Cuba, wife of Ryan Goslingin an interview with the American program 'Today', tells why he suddenly left the stage, particularly the world of cinema in Hollywood.

Eva Mendes, 50 years old, who became known in 1997 as a model in Aerosmith's 'Hole in My Soul' video, mentions in said interview that she decided to stop acting due to a non-verbal agreement with the actor in the that he would work on set and she would work from home as a full-time mother. She confesses that she is a very lucky woman.

Eva Mendes and her husband Ryan Gosling, both actors. Instagram photo

“And I was like, 'If I could have this time with my daughters.' And I'm still working, I just didn't act because acting takes you to locations, it keeps you away. It was almost like a non-verbal agreement that said, 'Okay, he's going to work and I'm going to work.' I'm just going to work here.'”

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling met during the filming of the movie 'The Place Where Everything Ends' in 2011. They would later begin a romantic relationship and continued together until they became parents of a daughter, in 2014, and in 2016 of another, whose names are Esmeralda and Amanda, 9 and 7 years old.

The last film in which the Cuban actress Eva Mendes worked was 'Lost River', directed and written by her husband Ryan Gosling

