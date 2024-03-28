The story of this one lass it went around the world. Chloe French wanted to share her experience online, to warn as many people as possible. But what happened to her? At just 19 years old she found herself having to face an ordeal that turned her life upside down. It all started with a dot behind her ear…

For the girl it was a very normal day, as usual she went to the bar to start her work shift. She was serving a customer when that person pointed out that she had her mark of a pen behind the ear. Because it was exactly what it looked like, a dot left by a pen.

However, the reality was very different. Chloe tried to wash herself, but since she wouldn't go away she decided to go to the doctor. After a few visits, she discovered she had a first stage melanoma. She underwent surgery and doctors removed part of her ear. She thought it was all over now, but a few years later the monster is back and attacked the pelvis, brain and femur.

A lot of small tumors had settled in different parts of his body. From that moment her life was turned upside down, reduced to many small shreds. Operations, radiotherapy, sacrifices and tears. Now she is 25 years old and still fighting his condition, but she has decided to do something to help others.

Chloe told her story to the world, with the intent of launch a very important appeal. People often underestimate the signs of their body, but simple routine checks can save your life. The girl asked anyone who found themselves listening to her to find out what the symptoms of skin cancer are and to never underestimate even what you think to be just a mole. Today the 25 year old fights against a incurable stage four cancer.

I want people to know that if they have a mole or abrasion on their skin, it will only take them two minutes to go to the doctor and be seen. 'I don't know what this is about', so as to immediately take it head on. Even if I have to help just one person, then I will have done my job.

