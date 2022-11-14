Mexico.- Many people don’t like it Not at all cold, so that prefer spend this season in warmer placesyes; Mexico It is the ideal country for all tastes because there are many hot cities even in winter.

If your plan this winter is to spend it in warm places, we recommend travel to the country’s beaches or to states that are hot all year round.

places where you can spend from a weekend up to the full season, if you wish; besides that they have many recreational activities What can you do with your family, friends or partner?

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco

The ideal place to spend these winter holidays is Vallarta PortJalisco, Here you can carry out multiple activities in addition to enjoying the warm sea waves.

In addition, during this season you can enjoy the whale watchinga show that does not happen all year.

If it is not enough, take a tour of all the nearby beaches, it will be the best experience to enjoy the holidays.

Tulum, Quintana Roo

Since we are talking about beaches, give yourself the opportunity to tour the Riviera Maya, especially Tulum, Quintana Roowhere you will not spend absolutely nothing cold.

In this magical town you will enjoy culture, history and one of the best beaches in the entire country, located in the delicious Mexican Caribbean.

Despite the fact that December and January are considered to be the coldest months in the area, temperatures do not drop below 20ºC, averaging up to 28ºC daily.

Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo

Another great place you must visit to not get cold in december and january is Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo.

Each of these places offer you from large shopping centers, resorts; the other will give you peace of mindhe warmth of a Mexican town.

These places in Guerrero they offer safe and calm beaches to swim with your whole family.

Huatulco, Oaxaca

wrap up in the Sierra Madre Herr in Huatulco, Oaxacawhere the nine bays are also located.

In this place you will also find extreme water sports on its 36 beaches with crystal clear waters.

We recommend you read:

And one of the best experiences you can live is the release of turtles, which you can do in the Turtle Museum from Huatulco.

The Oaxacan Riviera It is one of the places that yes or yes you have to visit during this winter.