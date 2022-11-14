Some of the players from Mexico: César Montes, goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera, Néstor Araujo, Henry Martín, Héctor Herrera, Héctor Moreno, Carlos Rodriguez, Luis Chávez, Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega and Jesús Gallardo. JOSEP LAGO (AFP)

Tata Martino, Mexico coach, has chosen his 26 footballers for Qatar. By the way, he has cut off the aspirations of two youngsters who had gained continuity: the goalscorer Santiago Giménez, from Feyenoord, and Diego Lainez, from Braga. In his place, the coach has preferred to have Raúl Jiménez, his favorite striker who has accumulated injuries and a drop in performance in the last two years. Martino waited until the last minute to wait for any signs of improvement from Jiménez. He refused, as he had already warned, to summon up to four center forwards because it seemed excessive to him despite the lack of goals that accompanied him.

The Mexican team will face Poland (Tuesday, November 22, 10:00 a.m.), Argentina (Saturday 26, 1:00 p.m.) and Saudi Arabia (Wednesday, 30, 1:00 p.m.). He will do so with a large bet in the midfield: seven players for a zone in which he occupies three regular players: Carlos Rodríguez, Andrés Guardado and Héctor Herrera. To them is added the most solid at the moment: Edson Álvarez, who plays in a more defensive role. There will also be Érick Gutiérrez from PSV, the pleasant surprise of Luis Chávez from Pachuca and Luis Romo, the one with the least performance of all.

Up front, Martino has his three center forwards: Rogelio Funes Mori, Henry Martín and Raúl Jiménez. The first has recovered from his injuries with Monterrey, the second has had one of the best seasons in the Mexican League with América and the third has had a couple of years full of ordeals. Jiménez suffered a skull fracture in 2020 when Brazilian David Luiz’s head collided with his. Since then, Raúl has no longer been Jiménez. The sequel and the slowdown have been his problem. These days he has tried to overcome groin pain. The rejected was Santiago Giménez, 21, who this year joined Feyenoord. The attacker chose to play in the Dutch League, where they specialize in training the best talents in Europe. His goals have been crucial for the club to stay alive in the Europa League.

Martino summoned Giménez in 2021 and gave him the opportunity to debut when he was still a substitute at Cruz Azul. The striker was decisive for the cement makers’ club to win the League after 23 years without success. Thus, he made the leap to Europe. Another of the marginalized was Lainez, that boy who made his debut at the age of 16 in the First Division. All predictions made him part of the final list, including a good season at Braga in Portugal, but it was not enough for his coach. In his place will be Roberto Alvarado, who also looks like a great bet for extremes.

Santiago Giménez celebrates a goal with Feyenoord. AFP7 via Europa Press (Europa Press)

The defense lives in the post-Rafa Márquez era. The natural heirs at the center are César Montes and Johan Vászquez, however, the coach is committed to the seniority of Néstor Araujo (31 years) and Héctor Moreno (34). In goal, she is full of experience with Ochoa (37 years old), who will attend her fifth World Cup (although she has only played in three), as well as Cota (35) and Talavera (40). The coach is blamed for not having given a place to a youth goalkeeper like Carlos Acevedo.

The summoned from Mexico

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (America), Rodolfo Cota (Club León) and Alfredo Talavera (Juárez)

defenses: Jorge Sánchez (Ajax), Kevin Álvarez (Pachuca), Néstor Araujo (America), Johan Vásquez (Cremonese), Gerardo Arteaga (Genk), Héctor Moreno, César Montes and Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey)

Midfielders: Andrés Guardado (Betis), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo), Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Érick Gutiérrez (PSV Eindhoven), Luis Chávez (Pachuca), Édson Álvarez (Ajax) and Luis Romo (Monterrey)

Forwards: Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athens), Hirving Lozano (Naples), Raúl Jiménez (Wolves), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Henry Martín (America), Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey), Alexis Vega and Roberto Alvarado (Chivas)

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country