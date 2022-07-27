Little by little, social networks are establishing certain terms of behavior to be able to use their platforms, this is because they do not want to have any kind of media conflict. This also happens with the chat medium known as WhatsAppwho among their rules has vetoed certain words that, if used, can generate a blockade.

Surely this has been overlooked by many users, since the warning appears when the user has just started using the services of the sister platform of Instagram Y Facebook. But since hardly anyone takes the time, surely one or another has already been a victim of the blockade, something that would not have happened if they had realized the rules.

This is the first thing that is stated in the terms:

You will not use our services in any way that is unlawful, obscene, defamatory, threatening, intimidating, harassing, hateful, racially or ethnically offensive, or promotes or encourages illegal or inappropriate conduct, such as promoting crime, exploiting or endangering children or coordinating harmful behavior.

Regarding the words that should not be used, they include: pornography, pedophilia, as well as some related to these. This can also include elements related to violent crimes. If the platform notices this, the user will be automatically blocked. This can be permanent or temporary, depending on the severity.

Via: WhatsApp