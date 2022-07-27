The model Daniella Chavez has been characterized by surprising his followers in social networks in each of her publications where she has been in charge of showing her beauty and pretty figure, and this time it has not been the exception by looking charming with a nice outfit in the snow.

Daniella Chávez, who on different occasions has shown her passion for soccer, supporting the Chilean national team or Club América from Mexico, has also stolen the gaze of her followers, obtaining great popularity and even being part of some magazine covers. Playboy.

The Chilean model has become one of the most recognized Latin models in the world of catwalks where she has delighted her followers with each of her publications showing her great physique and part of her daily life with the great standard of living she leads. .

Daniella Chávez showing off her pretty figure on social media/Photo: Instagram

this time Chavez She stole the eyes of her followers on social networks by sharing a couple of photographs showing off her spectacular figure and beauty by wearing a cute outfit of short and fitted white shorts as well as a pink top revealing her best curves, reaching thousands of likes and hundreds of comments where the praise did not wait.

Daniella Chavez She has been characterized by sharing part of her daily life on social networks, in addition to showing the beautiful moments she spends in the world of modeling, captivating her fans by showing all her beauty to the delight of her more than 16.6 million followers with whom account on Instagram.