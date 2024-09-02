Cuernavaca, Mexico.- Martha Magaña López, one of the judges who granted a provisional suspension against the discussion of judicial reform, received expressions of support from her colleagues, after being threatened with impeachment by Morena.

The head of the Fifth District Court, based in Cuernavaca, Morelos, walked from her office to the entrance of the building where her colleagues were waiting to show their solidarity.

“You are not alone, she is not alone,” her colleagues chanted. After receiving a series of applause and being hugged by some of those present, the judge issued a brief message in which she assured that the suspension she granted represents all the workers of the Judicial Branch.

“This agreement represents us all and this time it was my turn to make it. Whether it is correct or not, a court will review it, and that is how judicial independence should be,” he said.

The suspension granted by the judge last Friday orders that the ruling not affect the four federal judges who promoted the amparo. “Which implies that said particular project cannot be discussed and voted on by the Chamber of Deputies of the new Legislature (which is installed this Monday),” says the suspension issued in amparo 1251/2024. In addition, in Chiapas, Felipe Consuelo Soto, Third Judge of Amparo and Federal Trials, also granted a provisional suspension on Saturday, which although it does not stop the discussion of the reform, it does prevent it from being carried out. Faced with the brakes, yesterday, after the start of the 66th Legislature, the federal Deputies of Morena presented a request for impeachment and a criminal complaint against both judges. “Nobody is going to stop the Reform of the Judicial Branch,” said Morena member Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, vice president of the Chamber of Deputies, on social networks. However, the coordinator of Morena in the Chamber of Deputies, Ricardo Monreal, announced today that these actions would be stopped. Monreal said that although the judges exceeded their powers and functions and violated the principle of legality, he himself asked to wait, because at this time, prudence and tolerance help the country.