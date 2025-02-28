Until not too long ago Ilia Topuria It was a fanfare for many companions of UFC. In fact, there were few who, before he faced Volkanovski for the pen weight belt, gave him a loser. And the same happened when he defended his title against Max Holloway, the man he could knock out.

Today, however, things are very different. Ilia Topuria has the respect of almost all her classmates, including Michael Chandler, who has compared it with Conor McGregor in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, where he has assured that: “Ilia Topuria is of a different race. I don’t think we have seen a guy with such self -confidence from Conor McGregor “.

On the other hand, Michael Chandler has taken for granted the fight between the Hispanic-Georgian and Isam Makhachev. For the American Dana White she would only be playing with the times to promote the fight. “Dana White directs the most successful MMA promoter on the planet and sometimes lies. Sometimes it lies on purpose. Therefore, it is very possible that the fight between Islam and Topuria is announced “the veteran fighter has assured.

Michael Chandler is one of the most experienced and appreciated fighters of UFC. Although he has not won many fighting in the company Dana Whiteits presence in an evening is always a guarantee guarantee. Chandler has starred in multiple “night fights” and was one of the best champions of his previous promoter, Bellator.





Your next commitment will be against Paddy Pimblettthe Archionemigo of Ilia Topuria. Chandler, who no longer has many options to compete for the title of light weight, has taken this one to do what he knows best, which is to show. The fight will take place in UFC 314where Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will play the title of the pen weight.