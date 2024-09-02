Alaudinov: Russian Armed Forces Destroyed More Than 10 Units of Ukrainian Armed Forces Equipment in Kursk Region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have destroyed more than 10 pieces of equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region, the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov, reported in his Telegram-channel.

He specified that the Russian Armed Forces destroyed a Stryker combat vehicle, a RAK-12 multiple launch rocket system, a Tunguska anti-aircraft missile and gun system, two drone control posts, and also struck two pickup trucks and two mortars of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to the commander of “Akhmat”, the situation on the line of combat contact has not changed much at the moment, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to suffer heavy losses in the Kursk region.

Earlier, Alaudinov reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered heavy losses as a result of unsuccessful attempts at night attacks on the positions of the Akhmat special forces in the Kursk region.

Fighting with Ukrainian troops has been going on in the Kursk region since August 6. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the border town of Sudzha, after which they began storming the state border. As a result, the Ukrainian troops managed to enter Russian territory and take control of a number of settlements.