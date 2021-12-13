The history of sport is written from the epic echo of great rivalries: Ali-Frazier, Senna-Prost, Karpov-Kasparov, Borg-McEnroe, Cristiano-Messi, Evert-Navratilova, Coppi-Bartali … Or Nadal-Federer. But it is not so usual that a third party breaks in and the pulse becomes a three-way game to elucidate something so easy to say but so difficult to achieve, such as being the biggest tennis player (or athlete, which is also there the debate) of history.

In that battle is Novak Djokovic, who announced to Rafa and the Swiss that he was not going to be a comparsa when in 2008 he won the first of his nine Australian Opens. By then, the Basel genius had already 12 Grand Slams and the Balearic warrior had lifted three Roland Garros. An alien who had already proven to Federer that he was more than just an earthling by contesting the 2006 and 2007 Wimbledon finals. Everything seemed headed for a heads up. But the cannibal waited crouching …

Djokovic, in recent seasons, has been unleashed. Since Federer won Melbourne in 2018, the Serbian has claimed eight Grand Slams to four from Nadal. If health respects Rafa and with Federer arguing against time in his 40s, he and Djokovic will fight for the top. And you have to love Nole for that too. Together, they make sport greater.