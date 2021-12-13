With the economy in a technical recession – two consecutive quarters of retraction -, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, repeated this Sunday, 12, that the economy had a ‘V’ recovery after the pandemic shock, but noted that it never ensured that the activity would grow indefinitely.

“I never said that Brazil would continue in ‘V’. We put Brazil on its feet, this is ‘V’. We are now going into the future,” stated the minister during an interview with the program Free Channel, of the Band. Guedes added that the world has entered a moment of exhaustion of the cyclical recovery – which allowed a return to the levels before the pandemic -, with central banks around the world fighting inflation, including Brazil.

On the other hand, he said, the reforms carried out in the country, such as milestones in sanitation, gas and cabotage, will unlock investments, which points to a better result for the economy than forecasts that point to a fall of up to 2% of GDP in the year next.

“Be suspicious of the pessimistic forecasts regarding Brazil. It would fall 10%, fall 4%, it would have depression, it came back in a ‘V’”, said Guedes, attributing the negative forecasts about the Brazilian economy to political noise and false narratives.

