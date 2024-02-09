“After so many years, I think it is time to clarify the story,” says Yolanda Saldívar from prison. One year before he can be released from prison on parole, The woman who was convicted of the murder of Selena Quintanilla stars in a documentary in which he aims to “tell the truth” about the singer's death in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Selena Quintanilla died on March 31, 1995, after being shot in the back in Corpus Christi, Texas. The singer was attacked at the Days Inn hotel, where she met Yolanda Saldívar, who at that time was president of her fan club and also managed some businesses. After being confronted by the singer for bad driving and theft, the woman allegedly injured her, then she fled to her truck and locked herself in for nine hours, while a negotiator convinced her not to make an attempt on her life.

Yolanda Saldívar was found guilty of first degree murder by a Harris County jury on October 23, 1995. She was then sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after serving 30 years. Just one year before she can apply to get out of prison, Selena's murderer will tell her version of the events in an Oxygen True Crime documentary series.

In the docuseries, Yolanda Saldívar promises to reveal the whole truth about her relationship with Selena and what happened in March 1995.

What you should know about Yolanda Saldívar's documentary about the murder of Selena Quintanilla



Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them is the multi-part documentary starring Yolanda Saldívarin which the woman tells her story from the prison known as the Patrick L. O'Daniel Unit for Women Offenders, which is located in Gatesville, in Coryell County, Texas.

The production of the channel dedicated to true crimes of NBCUniversal Media Group, has interviews with Yolanda Saldívar, her relatives, journalists who covered the story at the time. Also included was the negotiator who made the woman get out of her truck and other agents of justice, who give their opinion and share what they knew about the relationship between the nurse and the singer.

“My family gathered the evidence and it shows different versions of what was happening,” says Yolanda Saldívar in this new series of interviews. “I was afraid, I was terrified,” adds the woman. “I knew their secrets and I think people deserve to know the truth,” he declares forcefully in the announcement of the docuseries.

“What the public has heard is not exactly what happened,” says a woman in the preview for the series, whose episodes will air on Oxygen on February 17 and 18 at 8 PM ET and will then be available through the Peacock streaming service.