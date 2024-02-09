by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton-Ferrari, F1 looks to 2025

2024 has not yet started, and Formula 1's gaze is already projected towards 2025. The market move of Ferrariwhich secured Lewis' performance Hamilton for next year, he has created huge expectations, also due to the nature of cohabitation with Charles Leclerc.

We will see if Sir Lewis' presence will frustrate the Monegasque's desires and ambitions in 12 months. The proximity in time between Leclerc's renewal and Hamilton's announcement, however, leads us to believe that the #16 knew perfectly well about the arrival of the seven-time world champion at the time of signing: evidently Leclerc thinks that Hamilton is the right ally to interrupt the dominance of Red Bull, and at the same time believes he can beat the #44 on the track. According to David Coulthardthe Monegasque will be the biggest challenge in Sir Lewis' career.

The challenge with Leclerc

“It's amazing for F1, but I have to say Lewis will face his biggest challenge yet. Charles is a young and fast driver. He doesn't have the World Championships and the experience of Lewis, but I believe that in the future he will be a champion. I believe that Charles is one of the fastest drivers on a flying lap, he is extraordinary in qualifying, and that Lewis is an extraordinary race driver. But at 40 I don't see him as fast on the flying lap anymore. And by then, Charles will be at the height of his strength“, commented the Scotsman in his podcast Formula for Success.

The “pension plan”

“What if Wolff underestimated something? I think Toto is an incredible operator. But even if you're a great manager and, in his case, a team owner and director, you can't stop someone from leaving if they want to.“, he continued.

“There was a loophole that was created with the 1+1 formula. And I assume that Lewis was able to exercise the option to continue racing when he felt confident that Ferrari was offering him something magical for the future. This is his 'retirement plan': he will end his career at Ferrari“.