The second vice president of the Government and leader of Sumar in the coalition Government, Yolanda Díaz, is finalizing a “route” through the Spanish geography to make citizens aware of her proposal to reduce the working day by half an hour (up to 37.5 weekly hours) after the clash with the socialist part of the Government, collects EFE.

“The majority of Spaniards want this measure to become a reality,” said the secretary of the Sumar Movement Organization, Lara Hernández, in a press conference at the training headquarters, insisting that it is a measure included in the agreement. of government and It will be a reality this year.

Sumar is working on the processing of this standard so that “happen as soon as possible” to the Council of Ministers, the Sumar leader has said that she has not provided more details about Díaz’s tour because they are still making preparations.

This initiative by the Minister of Labor comes after the clash a few days ago with the head of the Economy, Carlos Body, whom she accused of putting herself “on the side of the bosses” in this matter, which seemed to him “almost like a bad person” because it is about reducing the working day “half an hour a day.”

Minister Body has assured that the Government is putting “all the meat on the grill” to reach an agreement on reducing the working day to 37.5 hours in the parliamentary framework this year.

“This is a priority of the Government, it is a commitment to carry it out. (…) We want to make this a reality, this commitment, this achievement of this right for workers, as soon as possible,” said the head of Economy during the press conference after the Council of Ministers this Tuesday, collected by Europe Press.

However, Corps has insisted that this measure must arrive in an “efficient, effective and sustained manner over time” for which the economic reality of the country must be taken into account, which implies a high presence of SMEs with “specific needs” for support and flexibility to achieve this reduction in working hours.

“In recent decades we have had a progressive reduction of the working day work until now averaging around 38.3 hours. These 38.3 hours have also been achieved thanks to the good functioning of collective bargaining, which is another great asset that our labor market has,” he explained.

Likewise, he has insisted that the reality of the parliamentary arc must be taken into account to reach the agreement “as soon as possible.” “It is the following conquest of rights for the workers we will have in this legislature,” Corpo insisted.