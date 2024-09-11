Activision has in fact revealed that the Multiplayer Beta of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the best ever .

It is not difficult to predict the success of Call of Duty, which for many years has always been one of the best-selling products of the fall and manages to dominate the attention of players for months and months. Even the trial versions of the game are always positive, in terms of user interaction, but obviously sometimes some are more successful than others. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 can boast first place in this latest ranking.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Test Data

More precisely, Activision indicated via Twitter that The shooter’s beta has become number one in terms of number of players, number of hours played, average play time per player, and number of matches played. The data comes from both the early access beta and the public test phase of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The information was shared via Twitter where the official Call of Duty account wrote: “Thank you, Call of Duty community. The development team at Treyarch is analyzing all the data and feedback to make the launch even better. There’s much more to come on October 25.”

In the picture Instead, you can read: “Thank you to our community. Together, you made the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta the largest COD beta ever.” Then the data we’ve already mentioned is indicated.

Finally, let’s remember that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will not offer early access to the campaign, confirmed by Activision.