La Spezia – Wednesday Addams, Tigger, Spiderman, Batman, princesses and knights, but also Maia and Battiston. New and original costumes, purchased or hand-sewn: the city center is ready to see confetti and streamers fluttering as well as hosting a big parade. The “Carlevà dea Speza”, one of the oldest carnivals in Italy, is ready to light up. The appointment is set for next Sunday. «And there will be no shortage of surprises» reveals the councilor of the City of Children Daniela Carli.

The administration does not go out of its way. She dressed up as the Joker and had more than one ace up her sleeve. She will reveal it in due time, during the fashion show. Everything will revolve around the mask procession which will start from Piazza Brin at 2.30pm and will have Piazza Verdi as its destination. «It will be a great party – Carli continues –. And it will involve countless city realities.” The procession will welcome floats and masks from different neighborhoods, the My Way Dance Academy and Arcimboldo dance schools, associations and above all three municipal nursery schools. The children of “Castello Incantato”, “Pratoverde” and “Peterpan” have already prepared their clothes following the themes created by their teachers. There will be enchanted castles and references to La Spezia, as well as Elmer the colorful elephant and the Palio del Golfo, the topic chosen by the children of the Civic Ludoteca.

«I am happy to have worked on this project – underlines the councilor for educational services Lorenzo Brogi –. The watchword of the carnival will be community. And it is right that even the little ones feel an integral part.”

A photo of the presentation of the Carnival initiatives in La Spezia

The day of celebration will surround the parade. At 10am you can already visit the Carnival village, set up in Piazza Brin. There will be the games of the past and the bubble magician. But not only. Until 1pm, anyone who wishes can sign up for the competition for the most beautiful mask. The awards will take place in Piazza Verdi. It is under the arches of Buren that, once the colorful procession has concluded, the party will move.

«We are talking about an event awaited by adults and children – adds the mayor Pierluigi Peracchini –. Of a century-old tradition full of joy and light-heartedness, which this year too will offer opportunities for fun thanks to events designed for everyone.” The “Carlevà dea Speza”, in fact, was born in 1869. And it has even older origins than its nearby colleague from Viareggio, established in 1873. Two have been the symbolic masks for more than a hundred years: Batiston and his wife Maia, daughter of the Carnival King .

Roots of the La Spezia celebration that the administration has the desire to bring to light: «We have worked to rediscover our cultural origins – continues the mayor –. Among these, we have also recovered more than one hundred year old events such as our carnival. For this reason I invite citizens to participate and I can only thank those who have committed themselves, and continue to do so, to the success of the initiative”.

The following collaborated in the 2024 edition: ProSpezia Ciassa Brin, Dominican Community, Ukrainian Community, Albanian Community, Moroccan Community, Colombia Community, Romania Community, Bangladesh Community, I Giochi di Once Association, Nasi Uniti, Tandem Association, Association Unpublished, Banda Puccini and the three dance schools Dancing Project, My Way Dance Academy, Arcimboldo.