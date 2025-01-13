Yolanda Díaz and Carlos Cuerpo meet this Monday to address the conflict over the reduction of working hours

Labor and Economy Meeting in full shock due to the reduction of working hours. The second vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, and the Minister of Economy, Carlos Body, will meet this Monday afternoon at the request of the vice president and leader of Sumar in the coalition Government, which demands the “urgent” approval of the agreement with the unions to reduce the working day to 37 and a half hours in 2025.

Labor and Economy sources have confirmed the meeting between the two ministers, after tension between both portfolios increased at the beginning of the year. Yolanda Díaz has accused Economy of “vetoing” the urgent processing of the rule to reduce working hours, which makes it difficult for the measure to come into force in 2025, Labor insists, as the Government has committed and agreed between the two parties. of the coalition.

For its part, Carlos Cuerpo’s department highlights its support for reducing working hours as a “priority”, although they have indicated that it will be addressed regularly in the internal meetings of the economic ministries of the Executive – the Delegate Commission for Economic Affairs (CDGAE) – until reaching the Council of Ministers.

Focus on the “urgent” processing of the law

The second vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, has requested the meeting with the Minister of Economy “to clarify the reasons why the reduction of working hours has not yet been processed with the urgent procedure,” the Ministry of Labor explains.

Economy sources indicate that the Minister of Economy is “delighted” to hold “as many meetings as are necessary to achieve this shared objective of reducing working hours,” which they point out is a “priority.” They add that we must have “the necessary guarantees that make it an effective reality as soon as possible.”

In addition to processing through “urgency” in the Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Labor insists that the text signed with the unions must be processed “without changes.” Yolanda Díaz has denounced that Economía wants to modify the pact with the unions on how the reduction in working hours affects part-time contracts, which mainly affects working women, and represents another red line for the vice president.

“Social dialogue and its results must be scrupulously respected in a social and democratic State of law, as required by the ILO conventions of which Spain is a member,” maintain sources from the second vice presidency. “Reducing the working day is a priority and a commitment of the Government. We work to carry it out in the best possible way and as soon as possible,” they indicate in Economía.