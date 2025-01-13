You may have already noticed that the Disney Channel has disappeared from DTT after 27 years of being broadcast in our country and it does giving way to Squirrel, a new channel owned by the Spanish company Squirrel Media, focused on audiovisual content.

Squirrel Media made a big leap in the Spanish television market in 2022 by acquiring Net TV, which also implies that it acquired The Walt Disney Company Iberia and Vocento. In this way, what was previously known as Vértice 360, positioned itself as the third largest private operator in our country, behind giants such as Mediaset and Atresmedia.

This new television channel will be fully focused on free-to-air cinema, in a similar way to the already existing BeMad, which will broadcast everything from film classics to the highest-grossing films of recent months every day. As we have learned, this new DTT channel will broadcast a total of seven films a dayso except when there are advertisements, whenever we pass through it there will be one broadcast.

As we said, its catalog includes action films, comedy, dramas and more, with classic and contemporary films, so if you are a movie lover, this can be your new trusted channel.

How to watch Squirrel on your TV

Because this new channel is replacing Disney Channel and is a normal DTT channel, what has been done is to leave the space for Squirrel, which is why In principle you will not have to retune your TV or anything like thatyou will simply find the new channel where the Disney Channel used to be.

However, it could happen that the channel does not appear and therefore you will have to tune in to this new channel, to do this you just have to follow these series of steps:

Access the configuration menu– Use your TV remote control to find the “Settings”, “Settings” or “Menu” option. Look for the “Channels” or “Tuning” option: Within the menu, look for the section related to the configuration of television channels. Select “Retune” or “Channel Search”– This option will start an automatic process to search for all available channels in your area. Wait for the process to finish– The time it takes to retune may vary depending on the number of channels available and the speed of your connection. Organize the channels: Once the search is finished, you can organize the channels according to your preferences, such as moving them around or deleting those you don’t want.