The arrival of a New storm To the Iberian Peninsula will bring with him an important temperature decrease and rainfall in the form of snow in several areas of the country. In that sense, in the Community of Madrid, the State Meteorology Agency (AEMET) has issued a notice Yellow by snow that could leave significant accumulations in some points in the region. According to experts, from Saturday to Monday, the snow level In the Spanish capital, with thicknesses that could range Between 5 and 20 centimeters depending on altitude.

The first snowfalls in the Community of Madrid will begin on Saturday around noon. According to the Aemet, the Snow level It will be placed Between 1,300 and 1,400 meterswhich means that the first flakes could be seen in elevated areas such as the port of Navacerrada or Cotos. During this day, the weather agency will activate the yellow warning, since snow accumulation is expected to reach at least 5 centimeters In these areas. However, in the higher dimensionsthe accumulated could be superior, hindering circulation on mountain roads.

Sunday: colder and snowy at less altitude

On Sunday, the weather situation will become even more winter. The forecasts suggest that The snow will continue to fall throughout the daywith more important accumulations than the previous day. According to the Aemet, in 24 hours they could register up to 10 centimeters of snow at altitudes between the 900 and the 1,000 meterswhich means a significant decrease in the level with respect to Saturday.

Also, in the higher areasthe total accumulation of snow could reach 20 centimeterswhich could generate problems in the mountain road network.









Will snow arrive in the city of Madrid?

Despite the snow notice in the Community of Madrid, current forecasts indicate that the capital will not be affected by significant snowfall. The snow level will remain above 900 meterswhich leaves the city out of risk. However, temperature drop and rainfall could bring Aguanieve or cold rains. In any case, the meteorological situation could change in the next few hours, so it is recommended to closely follow the Aemet updates.