01/08/2025



Updated at 10:00 a.m.























The second vice president and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, confirmed this Wednesday that the Ministry of Economy has blocked the urgent processing of the reduction of the working day.

Díaz, who made these statements in an interview on Telecinco, assured that yesterday, Tuesday, the Ministry of Labor received a notification from the Ministry commanded by Carlos Corpus indicating that the urgent processing procedure to carry out the reduction of the working day to the Council of Ministers was blocked.

Likewise, he assured that “it is not true” that the Corps is committed to reducing the working day and accused the PSOE of failing to comply with the investiture agreement.

(There will be an extension).