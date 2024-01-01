Home page World

Several strong earthquakes shook parts of Japan. Residents on the west coast are still urged to be careful: the authorities are warning of further quakes in the coming days.

Tokyo – At least six people have died in a series of strong earthquakes on the west coast of Japan. The full extent of the damage was not yet foreseeable early on Tuesday morning (local time). Live footage from NHK television showed several burnt and collapsed houses in the town of Wajima in hard-hit Ishikawa Prefecture. There were still low flames in places and firefighters were on duty. Thick smoke hung over the area. According to the media, several people were injured.

Residents along the west coast were still urged to exercise caution due to the ongoing threat of tsunami surges. A particularly strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 had shaken the region the day before. Several houses collapsed and streets tore open. The quake triggered tidal waves of more than one meter.

A warning of a five-meter-high tsunami has been lifted. Buildings in the area of ​​the capital Tokyo, which has a population of millions, also began to sway. High-speed trains were temporarily stopped. The national meteorological agency warned of further strong quakes this week, especially in the next two or three days. dpa