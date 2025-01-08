The battle within the Government regarding the reduction of the working day to 37 and a half hours per week is intensifying. This Wednesday, the second vice president and leader of Sumar, Yolanda Díaz, accused the Ministry of Economy of having “vetoed” in writing the beginning of the processing of that measure as a bill in the Council of Ministers. And, although he did not expressly mention President Pedro Sánchez, Díaz did point out the majority partner of the Executive as a whole and assured that ““The PSOE must tell the Spanish workers which side it is on.”: whether yours or the employer’s.

In an interview on the program The critical look (Telecinco), the vice president did not want to comment on her statements from a few days ago in relation to the opposition of the Economy to the reduction of the working day, when she said that it is “almost a bad person” to reject this measure, in clear reference to the minister Carlos Body. But He did clearly accuse Corps of having lied on Tuesdaywhen the minister stated that the entire socialist wing of the Government, including his department, is in favor of reducing the day as soon as possible. “It is not true” that the PSOE wants to start this process, he snapped.

“There is a written response from the Ministry of Economy to the Ministry of Labor that prevents this social dialogue agreement”, which Díaz signed with the unions but not with the employers, “from actually being discussed in the Council of Ministers” , stated the vice president, who recalled that the PSOE committed to Sumar to implement the reduction of working hours in 2025. “The Government of Spain has to respect and comply with the agreement with the unions, and the debate in the Council of Ministers is being blocked by the PSOE,” insisted Díaz, who assured that, having a response from the Economy “in writing,” his statements “are no longer opinions, they are facts.”

