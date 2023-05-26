Daniele Salvini was working on the cutting of some large trees, when suddenly one broke off and swept him over

Another absolute tragedy occurred in Italy and cost the life of a person who was working. The victim was called Daniele Salvini, lived in Bagolino, in the province of Brescia, and died yesterday at the age of 33. He was cutting down some big trees when one broke off and hit him head-on. Help is useless.

It was just after 11:30 yesterday morning and Daniele, together with a colleague of his, was engaged in the cutting some large plants for the safety of an escarpment, located in locality Cerretonear Riccomassimo, in the Brescia area.

Suddenly, one of the trees located higher than the one the 33-year-old was working on, yes detached. The thick log rolled down the slope, overwhelming the plant where Salvini was located.

The alarm was raised by the colleague who was with him. The paramedics immediately arrived on board an ambulance of volunteers and the air rescue service taken off from Brescia, in addition to the firefighters and the Carabinieri of Salò.

Although the intervention was timely, for the worker there was nothing to be done.

Pain for the death of Daniele Salvini

Daniele Salvini as mentioned was only 33 years old. He was recently married to his wife Cristina and had had his own first child only 8 months ago.

The news of his sudden death spread quickly Bagolinowhere the 33-year-old lived and was known by all, including for being a volunteer with the local fire brigade.

Many have shown their own condolences on social media. Among these too the Union of Volunteer Firefighters:

The president Andrea Maria Bocca, the whole board and all the members, express their condolences to the family and colleagues of the Bagolino detachment, Brescia command, for the very serious loss suffered

READ ALSO: Fabio Bellan, 28-year-old nurse, died while tidying up the garden at home. The boy was busy pruning some plants in the orchard of his new home when a branch hit him hard on the neck. The wound left him no escape. He was to get married soon and go and live with his wife on that very property.