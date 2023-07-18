Icon won the award held on Twitter with 75.9%; in 2022, the figure was also the most voted

The 🫠 emoji (which shows a melting face) was elected, for the 2nd consecutive year, the most representative of the year. The icon took the award at the World Emoji Awards this Monday (July 17, 2023). The date is considered World Emoji Day.

This year, the emoji competed in the final with the 💗 (pink heart). The vote was taken by a poll on Twitter and the melting face won with 75.9%. The pink heart got 24.1%.

According to the World Emoji Awards, the image “is used literally to talk about extreme heat and metaphorically for embarrassing moments, such as embarrassment, dread or feeling overwhelmed”.

We have a winner!

The #Most2023Emoji is: 🫠 Melting Face This emoji, with its distorted smile, has a sarcastic charm you all clearly love. It’s used literally to talk about extreme heat, and metaphorically for embarrassing moments, such as shame, dread, or feeling overwhelmed. pic.twitter.com/MAsouPh6iX — World Emoji Awards 🗳🌍🏆 (@EmojiAwards) July 17, 2023

In 2022, the melting face emoji competed in the same category and competed with other emojis such as 🇺🇦 (Ukraine flag), 🤡 (clown face) and 💸 (flying money).

In the final, the emoji 🥹 (face with tears) won, with 54.9% of the votes.