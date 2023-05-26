Things past seem to return. Just as it happened in not very remote times, today the process of definition of the presidential candidate of the 4T It has a dimension equivalent to the designation of the next president of Mexico. That is, society has the perception that the standard-bearer of the 4T the new federal government will undoubtedly win. The choice will only be a matter of procedure.

López Obrador achieved something unthinkable: he reduced the political parties to their minimum expression, and has the entire country arguing which of his three presidential proposals is the best. At this moment all Mexicans discuss who should be. Yeah Claudia Sheinbaum, Adán Augusto López or Marcelo Ebrard.

Both in pro-4T meetings or social events, but also in anti-4T ones, the citizen conversation revolves around the defects and virtues of these three presidential proposals. In academic centers, in business groups, in cultural and professional spaces, among housewives, or on the street, They only talk about the famous “corcholatas”. Politically or electorally, no one else exists.

Until now, the opposition and its candidates are invisible by 2024. Party leaders only exhibit a reiterated inability to formalize alliances, design innovative proposals, designate an attractive candidate for the electorate, and to implement a positioning strategy for their offer electoral. For the common citizen, there is no opposition.

For its part, society only succeeds in express in a low voice their discontent with the mistakes of the 4T. It has no interlocutors. She is outraged that no one does anything. She does not see that there are political counterweights. However, society is not organized either. She does not claim. does not require But she is increasingly afraid of what is happening. The fear is growing.

In today’s Mexico, a rather distorted democracy, foreign and very strange. In 2024 there will be a free and participatory electoral process, but this will be controlled by a hyper-party with a one-party vision of politics, and totally convinced that public institutions are its entire property.

The only presidential candidates will emerge from power. One will represent government interests and, if necessary, the others will be imposed on the alliances that weakened opposition parties build. By 2024 in the 4T there will be a standard bearer who will be president. The other two will have control functions over opponents.

In the immediate future, the new Mexican democracy will no longer need parties or electoral processes. The decision within the hyper-party will be enough to demonstrate the broad political consensus generated. Thus, the legitimacy of the regime will not only be numerical, but also moral, social and cultural. And all with the consent of the opposition parties. Yes, the past is already back.