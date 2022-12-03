The death of the young footballer Andres Balantawho collapsed in practice with Argentina’s Atlético Tucumán on November 29, continues to dismay South American soccer.

Although the investigations into his death are still ongoing, preliminary versions speak of a heart condition as the possible cause of death.

The truth is that this Saturday the remains of Balanta are expected to arrive in Cali, to be fired by his relatives.

Waiting for the planned tribute, Camila ZukBalanta’s girlfriend, surprised with a heartfelt message on social networks.

In it, he tells that he was able to see the player’s body in Argentina.

“Yesterday I was able to see him and be the first person to fire him, I had my space alone with him and I spoke to him, I cried, I fired him… I know he listened to me”he pointed.

‘Nothing will ever be the same again’

“I love you, my love, I hope my whole life is enough to enjoy you,” he wrote. Photo: Instagram: @camila_zuk

Photo: Instagram @camila_zuk

“The days go by and I keep waiting for them to tell me that it is a lie. I know that writing here I am not going to get him to come back but he always asked me to be an intense girlfriend and so he doesn’t see that I’ll be because it’s what he would like. This man gave birth to my life, so much happiness, so much love, it was not just words, it was deeds, so demonstrative, so respectful, such a gentleman, such a companion, such a family member, so present, so loving, so nice, so cheerful, with a contagious smile, we all remember him that way because that’s how authentic he was” (sic), Zuk pointed out in his most recent publication.

“The man of my dreams. He had everything, he was very perfect to be of this world and that is why God decided to have him by his side. ‘Even old people or nothing,’ he told me.. He left me very quickly, we lacked many things to live but it’s too late to look for explanations or solutions, only God knows why”he added.

“Yesterday I was able to see him and be the first person to fire him, I had my space alone with him and I talked to him, I cried, I fired him, I know you heard me“, added the woman, along with a photo in which she is seen with Balanta.

“They tell me that life goes on, to be strong but I can’t, this is unfair, the best man we shared with him has left. I need to tell him my things as he always did, I need him to tell me his, we were confidants. I will need everything, nothing will ever be the same again, my whole being went with him. If he only knew how much pain… the emptiness he left. But I know that God put me in his life and he in mine with some purpose that one day I will understand,” he continued.

In the end, in a heartfelt way, Zuk left a message for his followers: “Take care of your loved ones, hug them, tell them you love them, you don’t know what will happen tomorrow”.

“God have you in his glory and rest in peace my love, soon we will see each other again, meanwhile take care of me, your beautiful family and your great friends.

This love is infinite”, he dedicated at the end to Andrés Balanta.

