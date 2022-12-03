Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

The horses of Al-Aryam Stables grabbed the spotlight with a wonderful trio during the activities of the first day of the fourth Sharjah-Kalba Festival competitions for Arabian horses, which kicked off on Friday at the Corniche Beach in the city of Kalba. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The festival includes three championships: the fourth Sharjah-Kalba Arabian Horse Festival, which lasts for 3 days, the Sharjah-Kalba Dressage Championship, and the Sharjah-Kalba Showjumping Championship.

“Al-Aryam Khawali” for Al-Aryam Stables started the activities by achieving first place in the one-year-old foals race, section “A”, and achieved 92.38 points, while “Rawabi Al-Zubair” by Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdullah bin Al Thani took the lead in section “B”.

Al-Aryam Retaj for Al-Aryam Stables ranked first in Section C, scoring 91.75 points. “Shaalan Al-Zubayr” by Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Thani topped the one-year-old colts category, section “A”, and achieved 91.50 points, and “MZ Mazah” for the Mazyad Stud won first place in section “B” for the same category, and completed “Al-Aryam Mersal”. Al-Aryam’s triple stud when he issued section “C”, scoring 92.13 points