WhileThe municipal authorities assure that they are vigilant that invaders do not arrive to fill in the El Infiernillo estuary to put up wooden houses and they even maintain that three were evicted in that area because it is a risk. In addition to not being allowed, in that place there are more than 10 wooden houses or huts with people living in them and when passing through that area it is evident that the filling with rubble continues. It will be interesting to know who misinforms Mayor Édgar González, since they possibly evicted three people from that area, but They returned more than they took out. We must pay attention to this situation, because those who are invading are reducing the mouth of the estuary to become increasingly silted, and in a flood due to the rains, this can cause greater damage, not only to the people who are invading, but also affect more severely the Juárez bridge, which has required maintenance for years and no authority has managed resources for this work through which Pemex pipelines pass.

Continuing with the land invasions, Mayor Édgar González mentioned that will place solar lamps in areas near invasions to prevent these inhabitants from hanging on the public lighting service, because they not only harm the municipality, but also the entire population, because this causes lamps and other equipment to be damaged. We will see if this really works for them, since it seems more like a small improvement in the face of the serious problem of energy theft from these irregular settlements.

The roundabout located at the intersection of Atlántico and Carlos Canseco avenues will be the point that will host a huge iconic sculpture for the port that will be called “Tierra de Venados”. It will have a huge 12-meter-high deer that is sculpted in Guadalajara, and donated by a local company, on one of the busiest cruises north of the city, in the La Marina area. This project will definitely enhance the area, which without a doubt, in recent years is one of the busiest not only for Mazatlecos, but also for tourists who walk through the city.

Finally, and after multiple reports from neighbors, Mazatlán Public Works will begin work on Benito Juárez Street, where a leak has been recorded for months that not only affects circulation, but has become a section impossible to navigate due to the holes that began to accumulate in the place. Starting today, first thing in the morning, that section a few meters from connecting with Paseo Claussen will be closed for around 15 days.

Today the March for Democracy takes place in Mazatlán. We will see how many Mazatlecos join this protest that is announced to be national and massive. For those interested in attending, the tour begins at 10:00 a.m. in Escudo, in Olas Altas, and will go to República Square.