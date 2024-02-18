FC Barcelona will face Napoli in the round of 16. Neither is going through a great moment, but we must not forget that they are the current champions of their respective leagues. We leave you with all the information about the preview of the match:
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
Livestream: DirecTV
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Genoa
|
1-1
|
A series
|
Milan
|
1-0 D
|
A series
|
Hellas Verona
|
2-1V
|
A series
|
lazio
|
0-0
|
A series
|
Inter
|
0-1D
|
Super Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Celtic
|
1-2V
|
The league
|
Grenade
|
3-3
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
1-3V
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Villarreal
|
3-5D
|
The league
FC Barcelona: Gavi with a torn cruciate ligament, Marcos Alonso with a back injury, Balde with a torn tendon. Ferran and Joao Félix continue to recover from their muscle injuries. Oriol Romeu and Sergi Roberto have muscle problems, although they could make it to the game.
Naples: Cayud and Diego Demme are doubts to reach the duel
Naples: Meret, Ostigard, Rrahmani, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi, Lobotka, Anguissa, Traoré, Kvaratskhelia, Politano and Osimhen
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Koundé, Araujo, Íñigo Martínez, Cancelo, De Jong, Gündogan, Pedri, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski.
Napoli 2-2 FC Barcelona
