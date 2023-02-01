A weightlifter, a skater and a swimmer, the winners of ACORD Colombia as the best athletes of 2022, during the ceremony that took place on the Malecón del Río Magdalena in Neiva.

The world champion in weightlifting, Yenny Alvarez, received the trophy given to her by the Colombian Association of Sports Journalists, and which identifies her as the best athlete of the year 2022.

Yenny was a gold medalist in the World Senior Championship Bogotá 2022, Senior Pan American Champion, gold medal at the 2022 Valledupar Bolivarian Games and the 2022 Asunción South American Games.

Yenny Álvarez won the first two golds for Colombia in the World Weightlifting Championship. Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

In masculine, the winner was Brian Carreno.

The man from Valle del Cauca won the gold medal at the World Figure Skating Championships, bronze at the World Games in Birmingham and won gold at the South American Games Asunción 2022.



In the Paralympic system, the distinction as the best athlete of the year was received by Carlos Daniel Serrano.

During 2022, the Santanderean added 15 medals, set five world records and five Las Américas marks, titles that confirmed him as the best swimmer on the planet.

More prizes

Other awards that were given during the celebration of the Athlete of the Year ACORD Colombia – Neiva Vida y Paz:

Constancy and Dedication Award for the boxer Ingrit Valencia.



Sports Excellence Award for skater Johana Viveros.

Best Coach, Carlos Alberto Paniagua

Best Collective Performance, Colombian Women’s Soccer Team.

Best Team, Colombia Women’s Indoor Soccer Team.

Life and Work Award to an Athlete for the Sports Minister, María Isabel Urrutia.

Íngrit Valencia thinks about Paris 2024

Life and Work of a Sports Journalist Award for César Augusto Londoño.

Sports Leadership Award for Andrea Carolina Olaya.

Best Municipal Institute of Recreation and Sports in Zipaquirá.

Best Director, Iván Corredor, manager of the Tunja Sports and Recreation Institute.

Best Sports Event, The World Athletics Championship U-20 Cali 2022.

The president of the Colombian Olympic Committee, Ciro Solano, received the Excellence Award for Leadership and Dedication.

The Golden Shield Acord went to the president of the Colombian Skating Federation, José Acevedo.

The special recognition plaques were for the mayor of Neiva, Gorky Muñoz Calderón, for the Government of Huila and for Ecopetrol.

