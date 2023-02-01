BRASILIA (Reuters) -The Chamber of Deputies started voting this Wednesday to elect its command for the next two years, will chancellor, with a significant vote lead, deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL) as the president of the House for 2 more years.

One of the main leaders of the centrão, businessman, lawyer and rancher, Lira is running for the post against uncompetitive candidacies, placed in order to mark positions: that of deputy Chico Alencar (PSOL-RJ), and that of Marcel Van Hattem (Novo-RS ).

Lira’s allies even speak of more than 400 votes in favor of the deputy, who managed to gather around his candidacy from root Bolsonarists to card-carrying PT supporters.

Sought by Reuters, Arko Advice estimates that Lira will garner between 307 and 340 votes. To be elected in the first round, a candidate needs the vote of at least 257 of the 513 deputies.

ANOTHER RELATIONSHIP

In his speech to defend his candidacy for re-election, the mayor took stock of his previous performance, with emphasis on approved proposals and the work of the Chamber during the pandemic. An ally of former President Jair Bolsonaro until the elections, he said he will have a different type of relationship with the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“If elected, I want to establish with the Executive Branch not a relationship of subordination, but a pact to improve and advance public policies based on careful listening to the opinion and suggestions of our commissions”, he said.

“I even firmly defend our sacred right to freedom of expression as long as it does not represent a threat to the only regime that grants us this right, which is our democracy”, he reinforced.

Lira stated that she will continue to provide a “service without intermediaries” to parliamentarians and said that further progress is needed because Brazil is in a hurry, citing the need to discuss a tax reform.

SUPPORT

For analysts, the confirmation of Lira’s election is, in addition to the result of his ability to articulate, the result of a strategic move by the government, which did not present an opponent and was openly favorable to his candidacy, and by the PT, which last year declared formal support for his reappointment to the presidency of the Chamber.

This movement was also due to Lula’s need, even before assuming the Presidency of the Republic, to resort to Lira’s support to approve a Proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that opened up fiscal space to, among other things, guarantee the payment of 600 reais from Bolsa Familia.

In addition to defining the voting agenda and coordinating the distribution of posts and reports, it is the President of the Chamber who can accept or reject the receipt of complaints and requests for impeachment against the Chief Executive.

Bolsonaro’s ally in the previous government, Lira refused to analyze more than 100 impeachment requests offered to the then president.

The President of the Chamber is also part of the succession line of the Presidency of the Republic, after the Vice President of the Republic.

Despite her proximity to Bolsonaro, Lira was one of the first authorities to recognize the result of the general elections in October last year that gave victory to Lula, against the background of the former president’s systematic attacks on the electoral process and electronic voting machines.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Ricardo BritoEditing by Alexandre Caverni)