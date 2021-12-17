The striking kick Badr Hari received from opponent Arkadiusz Wrzosek in September has been declared the knockout of the year by kickboxing organization Glory.











Hari went down in the second round of his match after Wrzosek kicked him in the head. The Amsterdam Moroccan had been the dominant party in the first round, but couldn’t get over the blow.

“Badr is the best fighter in the world,” Wrzosek told Glory. “I knew it wouldn’t end well for me if I started boxing with him. So I waited for a chance to put him in a box. counterattack knocked out and it worked. It’s no secret, just look at the footage of his old fights. If someone goes to war with him, that person will be knocked out.”



,,I don’t remember what I thought or felt when he hit the ground. I didn’t know if he would give up or continue. After a few seconds, when I saw him try to get up and go to the ground again, I knew I had won. But because of all the emotions, I can’t remember anything from the first five minutes after that moment.”

Badr Hari doesn’t get up anymore. © Pro Shots / Mischa Keemink



Hari recently announced that he wants a rematch. Wrzosek is aware of this. ,,I expected that and that is normal. He looked like he was going to win the fight, but lost by knockout, so now he wants revenge. Everyone asks me about it, but I’m waiting for a message from Glory. If they want me to face him again, I will. If they want me to fight someone else, that’s fine with me too.”

