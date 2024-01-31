Yemen's Shia Houthi rebels announced this Wednesday that they launched “several naval missiles” against an American destroyer in the southern Red Sea, in their “legitimate right of self-defense” against bombing by United States and the United Kingdom.



The Houthi military spokesman, Yehya Sarea, stated in his official account on His military ship “USS Gravely” shot down a missile launched by the Houthis “into the Red Sea.”

He stressed that his new attack occurs “in defense of the oppressed Palestinian people” and “in the framework of the response to the American-British aggression against our country.”

“Yemen Armed Forces (as the Houthis define themselves) reaffirm that all American and British warships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea that participate in the aggression against our country are within the objective bank of our forces and will be attacked within the right of legitimate defense of our country, our people and our nation,” he added.

This is the first time that the Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have spoken in a statement of “self-defense” against the recent bombings of The US and the United Kingdom to their missile and drone launch bases to ensure navigation in the Red Sea.

In recent weeks, the Houthis have launched numerous attacks against merchant ships that they said were Israeli or linked to Israel, in “support of the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza”, leading several shipping companies to stop using the important sea route.

The spokesman for the Yemeni insurgents, who have controlled large regions of the north, center and west of the poor Arab country since 2014, insisted that their forces “will continue to prevent Israeli navigation or navigation to the ports of occupied Palestine until it ceases.” the aggression against Loop and the siege is lifted” imposed by Israel on the Strip.

EFE

