You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Members of the Yemeni coast guard travel on patrol in the Red Sea.
Members of the Yemeni coast guard travel on patrol in the Red Sea.
This is the first time that the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have spoken in a statement.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
Yemen's Shia Houthi rebels announced this Wednesday that they launched “several naval missiles” against an American destroyer in the southern Red Sea, in their “legitimate right of self-defense” against bombing by United States and the United Kingdom.
The Houthi military spokesman, Yehya Sarea, stated in his official account on His military ship “USS Gravely” shot down a missile launched by the Houthis “into the Red Sea.”
He stressed that his new attack occurs “in defense of the oppressed Palestinian people” and “in the framework of the response to the American-British aggression against our country.”
“Yemen Armed Forces (as the Houthis define themselves) reaffirm that all American and British warships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea that participate in the aggression against our country are within the objective bank of our forces and will be attacked within the right of legitimate defense of our country, our people and our nation,” he added.
This is the first time that the Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have spoken in a statement of “self-defense” against the recent bombings of The US and the United Kingdom to their missile and drone launch bases to ensure navigation in the Red Sea.
In recent weeks, the Houthis have launched numerous attacks against merchant ships that they said were Israeli or linked to Israel, in “support of the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza”, leading several shipping companies to stop using the important sea route.
The spokesman for the Yemeni insurgents, who have controlled large regions of the north, center and west of the poor Arab country since 2014, insisted that their forces “will continue to prevent Israeli navigation or navigation to the ports of occupied Palestine until it ceases.” the aggression against Loop and the siege is lifted” imposed by Israel on the Strip.
EFE
More news in EL TIEMPO
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Yemen39s #Houthis #announce #missile #attack #destroyer #Red #Sea
Leave a Reply