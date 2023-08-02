Aden (Al Ittihad)

5 Yemeni soldiers were killed and 4 others were wounded, yesterday, in a terrorist attack launched by members of the “Al-Qaeda” organization in Abyan Governorate.

A spokesman for the joint Yemeni forces said: “Terrorist elements launched an attack on the sites and units of the forces participating in Operation Arrows of the East in the Mudiya district, east of the provincial capital, Zanzibar.”

Since August 22, 2022, the joint Yemeni forces have launched Operation “Arrows of the East” to combat terrorist organizations in Abyan.

The spokesman for the joint forces added, “The terrorist elements attacked a site where forces from the Second Brigade were stationed at the entrance to Wadi Omran, and the attack resulted in the killing of 5 soldiers, during an exchange of fire.”

He pointed out that the terrorist elements infiltrated from areas outside the theater of the “Arms of the East” operation, specifically from Al-Bayda governorate, which is under the control of the “Houthi” group.

He added, “These elements used, during their attack, mortar artillery and medium and light machine guns.”

He pointed out that the joint forces continue to pursue the terrorist elements that fled in the mountains adjacent to the Shabwa and Al-Bayda governorates.

On September 18, 2022, the joint forces announced their complete control of the strategic “Omran” camp, the largest stronghold of “Al-Qaeda” in Abyan.