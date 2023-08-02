The Arab Clubs Championship continues with its activity. al nassr He will seek to get his ticket to the next round of the tournament this Thursday, August 3, when he plays against Egyptian Zamalek on matchday 3 of the cup..
The team led by the Portuguese Luis Castro has four points in the tournament, the product of a victory and a draw. La Ola Azul will have to get a good result against Zamalek to advance to the next stage in the championship.
Zamalek, led by Juan Carlos Osorio, needs a win to avoid being eliminated in the group stage.
The team led by Cristiano Ronaldo, and which has other ‘galactics’, would align in this way against Zamalek.
Goalkeeper: Nawaf Al Aqidi – The 23-year-old goalkeeper will be chosen by Luis Castro to guard the goal in the match against Zamalek.
Right back: Sultan Al Ghanam – The 29-year-old winger, originally from Riyadh province, has appropriated this band and will start against the Egyptian team.
Central Defender: Ali Alawjami – For many, the defense is the most fragile area that Al-Nassr has. Alawjami, without many reflectors, has proven to be a solid centre-back.
Central Defender: Abdullah Madu – The 30-year-old centre-back has spent his entire professional career with Al-Nassr. Madu is a defender who is distinguished by his physical strength.
Left back: Alex Telles – The Brazilian full-back is one of the ‘galactics’ who came to Al-Nassr this season. Telles joined the Blue Wave team after playing for Manchester United last season.
Central midfielder: Marcelo Brozovic – This, without a doubt, has been one of the great surprises of the summer market. Brozovic was linked to FC Barcelona, but the offer from Al-Nassr was more attractive.
Central midfielder: Seko Fofana – Fofana arrived at Al-Nassr at the best moment of his professional career. The former Lens player became one of the best midfielders in all of Ligue 1. He will have to become one of the leaders of this club.
Attacking midfielder: Anderson Talisca – The former Benfica player has been at the club since mid-2021 and is one of the most experienced members of the entire squad. He is a real threat in attack.
Right winger: Khalid Al-Ghannam – The 22-year-old winger is part of the Saudi Arabian National Team and is one of Castro’s recurring bets in the attack.
Left winger: Abdulrahman Ghareeb – It seems that Ghareeb could be living his last games as a starter since Al-Nassr secured the signing of Sadio Mané, who arrives from Bayern Munich.
Center forward: Cristiano Ronaldo – The legendary Portuguese goalscorer is the cornerstone of the Al-Nassr project. Cristiano will seek to lead his team to lift the Arab Clubs Championship cup.
