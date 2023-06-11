The father of the former footballer, now a close collaborator of Pep on the bench of the new European champion club, was in Istanbul to watch the final
There is apprehension, beyond the triumph, at Manchester City. The father of Enzo Maresca, deputy of the coach of the European champions Pep Guardiola, would have disappeared in Istanbul, while he was at the stadium following the Champions League final between Citizens and Inter. Turkish law enforcement agencies are aware of the situation and have taken action to resolve the case.
article being updated
11 June – 03.40am
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Yellow #City #house #Marescas #father #Guardiolas #deputy #disappeared
Leave a Reply