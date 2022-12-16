The year is ending, which is why some stores are offering discounts for digital games, that clearly includes Nintendo and your laptop that can be connected to the TV. Thus, the company has gotten down to work to announce to users that they still have time to buy titles at a discount, specifically from third-party companies.

Here is a list of the recommended ones:

1.- Hades – It is priced at $242.40 MX

2.- OKAMI HD – It is at the price of $249.99 MX

3.- Tetris Effect: Connected – At a price of $409.89 MX

4.- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – It is at $831.50 MX

5.- Shin Megami Tensei V – At a price of $749.50 MX

6.- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe – Its price is $1,019.90 MX

7.- Hollow Knight – Costs $74.99 MX

8.- DOOM Eternal: Deluxe Edition – Its price is $449.75 MX

9.- Sonic Mania – It is priced at $119.50 MX

10.- Death’s Door – It costs $204.54 MX

It is worth mentioning that the offer is valid until Decembre 19thso users should hurry to buy all the titles that interest them.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: Now that the holidays are approaching, it is clear that the offers are going to be more than present. I have no doubt that they will launch more titles at Christmas so that fans can get this long-awaited game that they want to try at Christmas.