AMD is preparing to announce the new Ryzen 8000 series CPU line. The new chipsets appear to be expected in 2024.

In a news story from a few days ago we told you about the results obtained from the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, the APU on board the ROG Ally portable console from ASUS. Well, these high potential microprocessors are continuing to be talked about with new details emerging on two other versions under testing, GFX1150 and GFX1151 both part of the APU line AMD Ryzen 8000 "Strix Point". This name is meant to be a provisional appellation, of course, as these APUs have not been officially announced and the little information concerning them comes from LLVM, the build infrastructure by the University of Illinois. The two variants mentioned above have appeared in the AMD CPU database framing the destination that they will be able to have once they are ready to debut on the market.

2024 promises to be full of announcements for AMD These APUs will likely arrive in laptops first, boosting their configurations with integrated graphics with RDNA 3.5 architecture that AMD designed and included in this chip. However, the American giant has also confirmed that the Ryzen 8000 desktop versionswith a new Zen 5 core, RDNA 3.5 GPU and the AM5 socket, currently codenamed Granite Rapids. Returning to the AMD Ryzen 8000 “Strix Point” APUs, the nomenclature with which they were entered, respectively GFX1150 and GFX1151, lead us to deduce that these CPUs, as for the desktop version, they will benefit from the Zen 5 architecture, an enhanced AI and will arrive on the market no earlier than next year.