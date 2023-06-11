Despite the fact that taking care of health should be an individual responsibility, the State is obliged to have different public policies that promote good habits in the populationespecially in infants and older adults.

Thus, based on a recommendation issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), the government of Mexico published the decree of addition to the General Health Law by which certain foods are prohibited throughout the Mexican Republic.

According to the decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the foods that will be prohibited in Mexico, from next September of this 2023will be those who among its ingredients contain trans fats (more than 2 grams).

“Trans fats are formed through an industrial process that adds hydrogen to vegetable oil, making the oil solid at room temperature. This process alters the flavor and consistency of the products, in order to that its flavor remains stable for long periods of time and prevent it from spoiling,” details the Mexican government on its official website about this product.

Now, after it was reported that as of the ninth month of this 2023 it will no longer be possible to sell certain products throughout Mexico, the question that many ask themselves in this regard is “How to identify the foods that will already be prohibited ?”

In this regard, as detailed in the decree published in the DOF, the following are some of the products that enter the prohibited list from September in Mexico:

*Cakes

*Sweet cookies

*Tarts

*Vegetable shortening

*Microwave popcorn

*Frozen pizza

*Refrigerated dough

*French fries

*Donuts

*Fried chicken

*Sauces

*Ice creams

*Salty and sweet snacks

*Cream for coffee

*Margarine

However, it should be clarified that to know more exactly if a certain product that you consume a lot will be prohibited in the country this year, you only have to look at whether or not it brings the seal of the Ministry of Health with the legend “Excess of saturated fats”.

If the cookies or chips you like are stamped “Excess Trans Fat,” it’s most likely one of the food that can no longer be sold in Mexico.

However, it must be borne in mind that companies still have until September to modify their recipes and, with this, make their products comply with the new regulations that exclude trans fats from the Mexican diet.