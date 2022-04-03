For this Sunday, April 3, they are forecast high temperatures in Mexico City, reports the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of the capital of the countryso it was activated yellow alert.

According to the announcement presented and the information card, the department of the capital specified that the high temperatures They will be present from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected mayors They will be: Álvaro Obregón, Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Miguel Hidalgo and Venustiano Carranza.

Likewise, it was reported that temperatures are between 28 to 30 degrees.

recommendations

The Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of the Mexico City made these recommendations to the capitals:

-Use sunscreen in case you go outside

–Wear light-colored clothing, wear sunglasses, a hat and/or a cap

-Do not expose yourself for a long time to sunlight

-Avoid eat on public roads, as food spoils quickly