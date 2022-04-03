Cruz Azul’s team returned to winning ways, beating the Atlas Foxes by the slightest difference on the field of the Azteca Stadium. In a tight game and with few scoring opportunities for both teams, the cement workers prevailed to get the three valuable points at home.
An important factor for the few opportunities in front was the weather. The temperature at the time of the game in Mexico City was around 30 degrees Celsius, a situation that reduced the capacity of the players of the two clubs, who were also affected by a couple of fires around the Coloso de Santa Úrsula , since the smoke was present in the field.
When there was less opportunity for each team, at 36′ he appeared Uriel Antunanew reinforcement who is ‘on fire’ to take advantage of his speed down the right wing and get an excellent serve for the solid header shot by the attacker Santiago Gimenezwho won the mark to open the scoring.
Already in the complementary part, the people of Guadalajara tried at all costs to achieve the equalizer, however, on two occasions the goals scored were annulled for clear misplaced. And that was how the final whistle came from the whistling Luis Enrique Santander.
Thus Blue Cross He snatched the fourth position from the red and black team, who already have three defeats so far in the contest. Now, coach Juan Reynoso’s pupils will be playing the first leg of the Concachampions semifinal against the Pumas.
